Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and approximately $239,118.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for about $8.50 or 0.00013422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00259571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.27 or 0.00672930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,720.05 or 0.99012894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.39 or 0.00909914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,240,864 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

