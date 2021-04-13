Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $17.02

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.02 or 0.00028013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $32.29 million and $366,288.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00276526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.31 or 0.00705048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,278.36 or 0.99224048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.35 or 0.00965189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,897,174 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

