Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $65.74 million and $1.01 million worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.00261998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00025921 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00052516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,963,158,144 coins and its circulating supply is 3,757,948,577 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

