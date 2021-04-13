Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MALRY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.45. 653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

