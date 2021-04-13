MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%.

MIND opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.94.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

