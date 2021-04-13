MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%.
MIND opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.94.
About MIND Technology
