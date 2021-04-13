Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.60.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $255.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $162.30 and a 12 month high of $257.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

