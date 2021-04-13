Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,999 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $5,956,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average is $224.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $162.30 and a 1 year high of $257.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.60.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

