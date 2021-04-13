MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 542.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,148,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

