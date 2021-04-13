MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 993,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 480,390 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 419.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MFM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 58,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

