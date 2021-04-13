Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MILE stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,314. Metromile has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

