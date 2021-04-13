Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Bought by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $26,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

MACK stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,468. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.