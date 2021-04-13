Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Meredith worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

