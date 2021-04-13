Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 83.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,492 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.