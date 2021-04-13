Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0493 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $6,880.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.73 or 0.00456896 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006393 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00026540 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.38 or 0.03700282 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.