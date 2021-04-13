MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Short Interest Up 243.8% in March

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the March 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MEDH stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. MedX has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc in February 2016.

