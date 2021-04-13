Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,596. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. The company has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

