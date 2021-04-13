McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 39,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

