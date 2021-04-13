McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 746.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.66.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.23. 42,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,379. The company has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

