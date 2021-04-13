Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Update

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 3,108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MAXD remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 193,676,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,744,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Max Sound has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corporation sells and licenses products and services based on its patent-pending MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback. The company markets MAX-D technology, which enhances various types of audio, as well as compressed audio and video as used in mp3 files, iPods, Internet, and satellite/terrestrial broadcasting.

