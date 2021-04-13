MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.60

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $444,593.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,913.69 or 0.99928688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00038213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.86 or 0.00461994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.36 or 0.00318241 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.00758519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00127450 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004105 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

