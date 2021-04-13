Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $63.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.