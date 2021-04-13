Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461,354 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology Group worth $21,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

