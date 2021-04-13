Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

