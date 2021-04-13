Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average is $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 281.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

