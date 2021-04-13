Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$27.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$23.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.36.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.33%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.