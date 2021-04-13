Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Short Interest Down 96.1% in March

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the March 15th total of 119,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Mallard Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Mallard Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.48.

About Mallard Acquisition

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

