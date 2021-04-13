Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 104.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $2,349.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00055615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00084192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00628154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.