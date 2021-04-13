LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $66.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as high as $147.71 and last traded at $147.47, with a volume of 5880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.52.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.