LPL Financial LLC Sells 98 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.30 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

