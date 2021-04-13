LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,305 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAD opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

