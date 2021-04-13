LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,084 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $3,362,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

