LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Spire by 463.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

