LPL Financial LLC Buys New Position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Tuscan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tuscan in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tuscan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THCB opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

