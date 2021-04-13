Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.65.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $230.93 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.