Loopring Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Loopring has a total market cap of $732.31 million and $118.32 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00053217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00084140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00628397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038363 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,243,353 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

