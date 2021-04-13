Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 19,740 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

