Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 4,340 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

