Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,785 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,448,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,053,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,617,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares during the period.

BATS:DIVO opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79.

