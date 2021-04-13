Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

