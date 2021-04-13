Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $611,392.84

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $611,392.84 and $3.78 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.44 or 0.00045133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00266997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.06 or 0.00676114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,798.22 or 0.99655090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $584.92 or 0.00928213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00020127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.