Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.17.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $122.56 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

