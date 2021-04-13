Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $724.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce $724.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $741.40 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $701.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

