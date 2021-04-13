LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000.

NASDAQ LSAQ opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

