Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Update

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 1,685.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LDDAF stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Lida Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
About Lida Resources
