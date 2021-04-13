Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Update

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 1,685.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LDDAF stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Lida Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

