Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
INFR stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
