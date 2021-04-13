Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

INFR stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 5.53% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

