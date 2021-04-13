Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,037,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 17,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,038.00 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,118.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,181.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.