Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

LPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.68 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

