Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

LNDC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $294.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Landec will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

