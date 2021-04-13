Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,660. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

