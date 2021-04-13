Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $22,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after buying an additional 163,571 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of LW opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

